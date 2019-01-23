Dyson moving its head office to Singapore

British home appliance manufacturer Dyson will be moving its corporate head office to Singapore, with a majority of its future investments being in Asia.

This means the company will become a Singapore-based business and primarily be regulated by the law here.

Dyson already employs 1,100 people here, where it plans to double the size of its research and operations. Its Singapore Technology Centre at Science Park One will also double in size.

Dyson CEO Jim Rowan, who is also based in Singapore, said yesterday that the decision was not related to Brexit or tax benefits.

With the move, Dyson will be a "global technology company", he added. The decision comes just months after the company announced that it will set up its first electric car plant in Singapore by next year.

