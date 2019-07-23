DLF Holdings warns of H1 loss on tough operating environment

SINGAPORE - DLF Holdings is expected to report a significant loss for its 2019 half-year due to weak revenue arising from the challenging environment which the group operates in, it said in a profit guidance issued on Tuesday (July 23).

Weak revenue was also attributed to significant losses incurred by its turnkey contracting services division and the impairment of trade and other receivables.

The mechanical and electrical engineering services firm will report its first-half 2019 unaudited consolidated financial results on or before Aug 14.

Its founder, Mr Manfred Fan Chee Seng, dismissed all his directors at an annual meeting in May as he was dissatisfied with the performance of one executive director.

