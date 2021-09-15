Company briefs: Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company, whose artistes include Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones, published its prospectus yesterday before a €33 billion (S$52 billion) stock market flotation next week. Universal's listing, which will complete its separation from Vivendi, involves the distribution of 60 per cent of its shares to Vivendi's shareholders, including top investor Vincent Bollore.

Universal's shares will start trading on Euronext's Amsterdam stock exchange next Tuesday.

REUTERS

British American Tobacco

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco allegedly made hundreds of "questionable payments" in 10 African countries over five years to influence health policies and sabotage competitors, a watchdog claimed yesterday.

The London-headquartered multinational allegedly doled out more than US$600,000 (S$805,000) in cash, cars, per diems and campaign donations to dozens of politicians, lawmakers, civil servants, journalists and staff at rival companies between 2008 and 2013.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Walmart

Walmart has confirmed as false a press statement saying it had agreed to a partnership with Litecoin.

The price of the digital currency surged by 30 per cent to US$230 on Monday, following a fake press statement published by GlobalNewswire that resembled official press releases on the financial newswire.

Litecoin's Twitter handle retweeted a statement from the Litecoin Foundation saying: "The Litecoin Foundation has not entered into a partnership with Walmart."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE