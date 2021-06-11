Company Briefs: United Airlines

United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings is in advanced talks for a large narrow-body aircraft order that would include at least 100 Boeing 737 Max jets as part of a broader fleet revamp, according to people close to the matter.

The Chicago-based airline sees an opportunity to upgrade its fleet and is studying several new, fuel-efficient models at a time when the likes of Boeing and Airbus are hungry for deals and demand for leisure travel is surging in the United States, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

Peugeot

French carmaker Peugeot is facing prosecution in France over the "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, its parent company Stellantis said on Wednesday, after similar charges were announced against Renault and Volkswagen.

"Two other subsidiaries of Stellantis, Automobiles Citroen S.A. and FCA Italy S.p.A, have been summoned to appear before the Judicial Court of Paris, on June 10 and in July, respectively, as part of the same investigation," Stellantis said in a statement.

Chip Eng Seng

CES Grosvenor (SA), a wholly owned unit of Chip Eng Seng Corporation, has entered into an agreement to acquire a two-storey commercial building in Adelaide, Australia, for A$2.5 million (S$2.56 million).

Located at 80-82 Hindley Street, the property is situated on a freehold site and has a land size of about 287 sq m, Chip Eng Seng said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to be completed on July 1.

