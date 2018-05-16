Company Briefs: Thai Beverage

Thai Beverage

Thai Beverage's second-quarter profit fell 3.2 per cent to 6.34 billion baht (S$265 million).

This was due to a decrease in profit for its beer business, an increase in attributable loss for its non-alcoholic beverages business, and a non-recurring expense related to its 75 per cent acquisition of Havi Logistics, which operates logistics businesses for food services in Thailand.

Earnings per share slipped by 4 per cent to 0.25 baht. The group declared an interim dividend per share of 0.15 baht, to be paid on June 14.

Its beer business recorded 74.4 per cent higher sales revenue of 27.08 billion baht in the second quarter, due to an increase in sales volumes largely contributed by Sabeco.

Excluding Sabeco, however, its beer sales volume fell 10.3 per cent as a result of the stagnant economy and low consumer purchasing power.

Koh Brothers Group

Koh Brothers Group's net profit grew 13 per cent to $1.2 million in its first quarter, even as revenue fell 24.4 per cent to $67.1 million, due to a lower percentage of revenue recognition from the construction division.

Its share of results from joint ventures increased 77 per cent to $2.51 million, thanks to higher profit contribution from the Westwood Residences executive condominium.

Higher interest income received from short-term investments helped bring up other income to $1.89 million.

Group chief executive Francis Koh said the group is preparing to launch several residential developments after acquiring the Toho Mansion, Hollandia and Estoril sites this year.

Singapore Medical Group

Singapore Medical Group, a specialist practitioner focused on women's health and wellness, yesterday reported a net profit of $3.42 million for its first quarter ended March 31, more than double the $1.43 million recorded in the previous year.

Revenue grew 37 per cent to $19.2 million, due mainly to increased revenue from two of its business segments: health and diagnostic and aesthetics. Earnings per share for the quarter was 0.74 cent, up from 0.45 cent in the same period a year ago.

This was its inaugural quarterly financial report, as its growth in market capitalisation had exceeded the level required for mandatory quarterly reporting under listing rules.