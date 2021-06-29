Company briefs: Sarine Technologies

Sarine Technologies

Israel-based diamond technology firm Sarine Technologies on Sunday announced that its application for a dual listing of its shares on Israel's Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has been approved.

Trading on TASE will commence on July 5 under the symbol SARN, said the company in an announcement on the Singapore Exchange. The company previously said the dual listing would expose it to a broader investing public - not just in Israel, but also in the United States. This is because the time difference between the US and Tel Aviv is only seven hours, versus the 12 to 13 hours with Singapore.

Tesla

Tesla's aspirations in China were dealt a major blow over the weekend after the government ordered that almost all the cars it has sold in the nation - more than 285,000 of them - be fixed to address a safety issue.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement last Saturday that the action involves 211,256 locally produced Model 3 vehicles and 35,665 imported ones, as well as 38,599 China-made Model Ys. The Chinese agency said the vehicles' autopilot systems can be activated automatically, potentially leading to crashes from sudden acceleration.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen said on Sunday that it plans to stop producing cars with internal combustion engines in Europe for its eponymous flagship brand between 2033 and 2035, as the German auto giant accelerates its drive towards electric vehicles.

Mr Klaus Zellmer, board member for sales and marketing at Volkswagen's passenger cars brand, told the Bavarian newspaper Muenchner Merkur that "we will make our entire fleet CO2 neutral by 2050 at the latest". He said: "In Europe, we will leave the combustion engine vehicle market between 2033 and 2035."