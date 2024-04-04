BlackBerry reports surprise profit on demand for cyber-security services

BENGALURU - BlackBerry reported a surprise profit for the fourth quarter on April 3, helped by higher demand for its cyber-security services amid growing online crimes and high-profile hacks.

The Canadian software company reported an adjusted net profit of three US cents (four Singapore cents) per share for the quarter ended Feb 29, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a loss of three US cents, according to London Stock Exchange Group data.

BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue stood at US$173 million, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$154.78 million.

Revenue in the cyber-security unit, which provides intelligent security software to enterprises and governments, rose 5 per cent year on year to US$92 million, while revenue from its internet of things (IoT) business jumped 25 per cent to US$66 million.

“We are making good progress with efforts to both separate the divisions and drive towards profitability, and operating cash usage more than halved sequentially this quarter,” chief executive John Giamatteo said in a statement.

The Waterloo-based company said in February that it had reduced 200 jobs and exited some offices, and was targeting a US$100 million increase in annual profit.

In December 2023, the company scrapped its initial public offering plans for its IoT business, but still expects to split the IoT and cyber-security businesses into fully standalone divisions.

BlackBerry expects first-quarter revenue in the range of US$130 million to US$138 million, below analysts’ estimate of US$151.12 million.

BlackBerry expects full-year 2025 revenue in the range of US$586 million to US$616 million and adjusted loss per share of three US cents to seven US cents. REUTERS