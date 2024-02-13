Bitcoin hits $67k level for first time in more than two years

WASHINGTON/LONDON - Bitcoin hit the US$50,000 (S$67,188) level for the first time in more than two years as the world’s largest cryptocurrency was buoyed by expectations of interest rate cuts later this year and last month’s regulatory nod for US exchange-traded funds designed to track its price.

The cryptocurrency has risen some 16.3 per cent so far in 2024, on Feb 12 touching its highest since Dec 27, 2021. At 11:31 a.m. EST (1731 GMT), bitcoin was up 5.58 per cent on the day at US$50,196.

“US$50,000 is a significant milestone for bitcoin after the launch of spot ETFs last month not only failed to elicit a move above this key psychological level but led to a 20 per cent sell-off,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lending platform Nexo.

Crypto stocks also enjoyed a boost on Monday, with crypto exchange Coinbase up 4.86 per cent and crypto miners Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital up 11.9 per cent and 13.7 per cent, respectively. Shares of software firm MicroStrategy – a notable buyer of bitcoin – were up 11.7 per cent.

The price of ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was up 4.08 per cent at US$2,606.60. REUTERS