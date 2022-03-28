Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output as war in Ukraine, inflation weigh: Nikkei

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Apple is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices as the Ukraine crisis and looming inflation start to weigh on demand for consumer electronics, the Nikkei reported on Monday (March 28), citing sources.

The company plans to make about 20 per cent fewer iPhone SEs next quarter, or lower production orders by about two million to three million units than originally planned, due to weaker-than-expected demand, Nikkei said.

The US tech giant also reduced orders for its AirPods wireless headphones by more than 10 million units for all of this year, as it scales back the level of inventories due to lukewarm demand, the newspaper said.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled 5G connectivity to its iPhone SE, its low-cost model aimed mostly at buyers in emerging markets.

Counterpoint Research said the earlier 4G iPhone SE accounted for 12 per cent of total iPhone sales from its launch in the second quarter of 2020 until the end of last year, with Japan being the biggest market after the United States.

The company also asked suppliers to make a couple of million fewer units of the entire iPhone 13 range than previously planned, but said this adjustment was based on seasonal demand, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.