Alliance Mineral Assets appoints new CFO

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed Alliance Mineral Assets has appointed Ron Chamberlain as chief financial officer (CFO), commencing March 18, 2019.

Mr Chamberlain replaces Shaun Menezes, who resigned after the company merged with Tawana Resources (Tawana), and Craig Hasson - Tawana's CFO who has been fulfilling the interim CFO duties for Alliance and has chosen to focus on a commercial role within the merged group.

Mr Chamberlain is a chartered accountant with more than 28 years of experience in the resources industry. His expertise is in project development and production accounting, financing, financial risk management and tax structuring.

He has held senior roles with other publicly listed Australian mineral producers, including Iluka Resources Limited and Paladin Energy Limited. He was most recently CFO of Australia Exchange-listed Vimy Resources Limited.

Alliance Mineral managing director Mark Calderwood said Mr Chamberlain's skill set and experience will be a valuable addition as the company continues to "build its production profile at the Bald Hill Mine, consolidate its balance sheet and finalise additional long-term offtake arrangements for the balance of its lithium and tantalum production".

As at 9.24am on Friday, Alliance Mineral shares were down 0.1 cent at $0.182.