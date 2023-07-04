ComfortDelGro unit wins $180m bus contract in Australia’s NSW

SINGAPORE - Transport operator ComfortDelGro Corporation on Tuesday said its indirect subsidiary bagged an outer metropolitan bus contract worth A$200 million (S$180.3 million) in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The eight-year contract – which will start in July 2024 – is for Region 7. This covers the NSW Central Coast, including The Entrance, Gosford, Wyong and the surrounding areas, the group said.

The contract was awarded to Red Bus CDC NSW, a 50:50 joint venture between NSW bus operator Red Bus Services and CDC NSW – the group’s indirect subsidiary.

The latest contract win brings the number of bus service contracts operated by CDC NSW to four, covering Regions 2, 7, 8 and 11 in the outer metropolitan areas. CDC NSW also operates two contracts in Sydney’s metropolitan Regions 4 and 14.

The two contracts for Sydney and contract for NSW Region 12 and 14 are worth more than A$1.9 billion, ComfortDelGro said.

ComfortDelGro also expects the contract to create employment opportunities as CDC NSW expands its operations. The group estimates an increase of 150 employees to reach a workforce of over 2,500 across NSW.

Shares of mainboard-listed ComfortDelGro were trading up one cent, or 0.85 per cent, at $1.19 as at 9.16am on Tuesdasy, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES