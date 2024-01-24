ComfortDelGro tie-up wins contract to operate, maintain Stockholm Metro

SINGAPORE – A ComfortDelGro joint venture (JV) with British transport group Go-Ahead has secured a contract to operate and maintain the Stockholm Metro.

The 11-year contract, with operations starting in May 2025, will be the transport group’s first rail contract in Sweden and its largest rail passenger operation outside Singapore, ComfortDelGro said on Jan 24.

The JV, Connecting Stockholm, will cover Stockholm Metro’s seven lines, including 100 stations, six depots and 107km of track.

It will be responsible for customer service, planning and delivery of rail services, as well as fleet, station and depot facility maintenance.

The contract will also allow Connecting Stockholm to provide project support for Trafikforvaltningen, Stockholm’s traffic administration. This is to develop and expand Stockholm Metro in the future.

The group owns a 45 per cent stake in Connecting Stockholm. Its JV partner Go-Ahead is the majority owner of British rail network Govia Thameslink Railway, with experience in rail operations in Norway and bus services in Sweden.

ComfortDelGro chairman Mark Greaves said the group’s active expansion into the international rail scene is part of its strategy to grow its core public transportation business into new regions.

The new contract brings the total length of track operated by ComfortDelGro to more than 310km.

The company’s shares were trading up one cent, or 0.7 per cent, at $1.41 as at midday on Jan 24. THE BUSINESS TIMES