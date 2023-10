SINGAPORE – Citibank Singapore will open two satellite wealth advisory hubs by the first quarter of 2024, even as weaker investor sentiment has weighed on the wealth management industry and the US bank carries out a sweeping reorganisation.

The facilities at Parkway Parade and in Holland Village will complement the bank’s flagship hub at 268 Orchard Road, which has hosted 32,500 engagements with clients since it opened in late 2020.