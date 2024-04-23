China wants everyone to trade in their old cars, fridges to help save its economy

BEIJING - China’s world-beating electric vehicle (EV) industry, at the heart of growing trade tensions with the United States and Europe, is set to receive a big boost from the government’s latest effort to accelerate growth.

That’s one takeaway from what Beijing has revealed about its plan for incentives that will encourage Chinese businesses and households to adopt cleaner technologies. It’s widely expected to be one of this year’s main stimulus programmes, though question-marks remain - including how much the government will spend.

Four months after President Xi Jinping flagged a proposal to help households and businesses upgrade old machinery, details are still trickling out. At a briefing earlier this month officials from multiple departments announced the fullest version so far, and promised more to come.

Trade-ins have the potential to speed up growth, currently forecast to fall a bit short of China’s target of about 5 per cent. They can also make it less lopsided, by encouraging purchases at home to balance an export drive. That could ease some of the global concern about overcapacity in China’s factories.

Local governments will be in charge of many practicalities. The city of Suzhou, in China’s wealthy Jiangsu province, already began - announcing subsidies worth 100 million yuan for cars (S$19.2 million) - up to 6,000 yuan per buyer -and 20 million for appliances (a maximum 1,500 yuan for each machine) starting April 20.

Here is what Beijing has announced and what investors are waiting to find out:

1. What is China’s trade-in plan?

The sweeping programme aims to upgrade China’s stock of industrial and household equipment – taking older machines that use more energy or emit more pollution out of service, and giving a lift to consumer spending and business investment along the way.

It covers everything from heavy industries like petrochemicals and steel, to installing new elevators in apartment buildings, to incentives for consumers to scrap their old washing machines and buy new ones that use less water.

China’s top economic planning agency says investment on equipment upgrades in key industries was 4.9 trillion yuan last year, and the goal is a 25 per cent increase by 2027.

2. How much will China’s latest stimulus plan cost?

Beijing hasn’t specified how much cash it’s ready to provide, though officials have described some of the financing tools.

On the household side, auto trade-ins look set to be the focus of fiscal support from the central government. Subsidies will be offered to consumers who buy new EVs or other energy-conserving cars. Local authorities will share some of the costs.

For appliance upgrades regional governments - at least, the ones that aren’t too deep in debt trouble - are expected to shoulder all the burden, signaling it’s a lower priority for Beijing.

For industry there’ll be a mix of subsidies, government investment in new equipment, tax breaks for cleaner producers and discounted loans to help firms upgrade.

There are sticks as well as carrots. New environmental standards for machinery “will force companies to get rid of some old equipment,” says Ding Shuang, chief economist for Greater China and North Asia at Standard Chartered Plc, calling that “the most distinctive feature” of the plan.