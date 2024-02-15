CDC vouchers could add $312.8 million to Singapore economy

SINGAPORE - The Community Development Council (CDC) voucher schemes of 2021 and 2022 have supported heartland merchants and hawkers while helping to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures faced by households.

A study published in the latest Economic Survey of Singapore (ESS) found that the first two tranches of vouchers could generate up to $312.8 million for the Singapore economy over time, after about $237.9 million were claimed by households.

The $312.8 million is equivalent to 0.05 per cent of Singapore’s nominal gross domestic product, meaning GDP without adjustment for inflation.

The study also found that around 80 per cent of participating merchants and hawkers received a total disbursement of more than $1,000 each from both voucher tranches, with about 30 per cent receiving over $10,000 each.

CDC vouchers were first launched by the Government in December 2021 to thank Singaporeans for their solidarity during the Covid-19, and to support local businesses at HDB estates affected by the pandemic. The second tranche was rolled out in May 2022 to help Singaporeans with their daily expenses amidst cost-of-living pressures.

Through these two tranches, every Singaporean household received $200 in CDC vouchers.

As at December 2022, around 20,000 heartland merchants and hawkers have joined the CDC vouchers scheme, representing a sizeable proportion of all heartland merchants and hawkers in Singapore, said the study by Ministry of Trade and Industry senior economists Andrew Chia and Gregory Tham.

Over 96 per cent of the 1.22 million eligible Singaporean households claimed their CDC vouchers from both the 2021 and 2022 tranches, with 96 per cent of the claimed vouchers eventually spent, the study found.

The high utilisation rate of the CDC vouchers shows that the scheme has helped to alleviate the inflationary pressures faced by households as part of a broader suite of measures that address Singaporeans’ cost-of-living concerns, the study said.

In line with the findings, it said Singaporean households as well as heartland merchants and hawkers would also benefit from the support provided by subsequent tranches of the CDC vouchers.