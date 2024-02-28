CapitaLand Investment sinks into the red with $170 million loss in H2

SINGAPORE – CapitaLand Investment (CLI) has sunk into the red for the second half of its fiscal year, following losses from a revaluation of its investment properties.

Higher gains from asset recycling partially mitigated the loss, the group said in its financial results released on Feb 28.

Net loss for the six months ended Dec 31 stood at $170 million, reversing from a net profit of $428 million posted in the same period a year ago.

The results translate to a loss per share of 3.3 cents against earnings per share of 8.3 cents in the previous corresponding period.

CLI recorded $600 million in revaluation and impairment losses during the period, compared with revaluation gains of $30 million in the second half of 2022.

Excluding the revaluation loss, cash profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) would have risen 8 per cent to $430 million. The 14.8 per cent decline in operating Patmi, which stood at $224 million, was slightly offset by a 53.6 per cent increase in portfolio gains to $206 million.

Revenue for the half-year period was down 5.5 per cent to $1.4 billion from $1.5 billion in the previous corresponding period. CLI attributed the weaker performance to a drop in rental income from investment properties, partially offset by a growth in fee-related earnings.

Rental income declined on lower corporate leasing demand in the United States and lower revenue from properties in China. In contrast, fee-related earnings grew as CLI obtained new management contracts and an increase in funds under management.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 12 cents per share for financial year 2023, unchanged from 2022.

Shares of CLI closed three cents or 1.1 per cent lower at $2.74 on Feb 27. THE BUSINESS TIMES