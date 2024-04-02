BT Tech In Finance Podcast: Preparing ourselves for retirement

It’s never too early to start planning for retirement. As Singapore ages and living costs rise, there’s a growing risk of outliving our retirement savings. Lee Kim Siang sits down with Adrian Low from DBS to talk about how we can all get started with investing for retirement.
Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.
Follow on audio apps Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts, or Google Home smart speaker devices. Produced by The Business Times, SPH Media.
This episode of Tech in Finance podcast is presented by DBS.
Highlights:
00:36 Why retirement planning starts early
03:12 DBS’ holistic approach to retirement planning
04:50 Exploring DBS’ Retirement digiPortfolio
08:28 Who should invest in DBS’ Retirement digiPortfolio?
More about:
DBS Retirement digiPortfolio - https://www.dbs.com.sg/personal/investments/other-investments/retiremen…
Investing according to your changing life stages - https://www.dbs.com.sg/personal/articles/nav/investing/investing-for-re…
Written and hosted by Lee Kim Siang (kimsiang@sph.com.sg)
With Adrian Low, product manager, DBS digiPortfolio
Edited by: Emily Liu & Claressa Monteiro
Produced by: Lee Kim Siang & Emily Liu
Engineered by: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Executive producer: Claressa Monteiro
A podcast by BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
---
Follow Tech In Finance podcasts:
Channel: bt.sg/btbrpod
Apple Podcasts: bt.sg/bpap
Spotify: bt.sg/bpsp
Google Podcasts: bt.sg/bpgo
Website: bt.sg/brpod
Feedback to: btpodcasts@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.