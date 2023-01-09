BT Mark To Market Podcast: What does 2023 hold for the markets?

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
2022 was marked by the relentless tightening of monetary policy by major central banks to address the surge in inflation around the world. What about 2023? Ben Paul finds out.
Highlights:
03:00 Cumulative impact of higher interest rates to be felt in 2023
09:43 Tech companies coping with “recession” after over-investment
12:14 Hunt for tech companies still capable of disrupting status quo
15:48 Singapore market outperformed in 2022, faces risks in 2023
Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro
Edited by: Howie Lim
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
