BT Mark To Market Podcast: Examining Sembmarine’s merger deal

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul's analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Why is the Sembmarine-Keppel O&M merger happening now, after so many years of market speculation? What does it all mean for Sembmarine, and is its stock worth owning now? Ben Paul has the answers.

01:10 Announcement of merger terms triggered sell-off

03:35 Mystery of the S$500 million cash payment solved

06:18 Sembmarine shareholders will suffer NTA dilution

07:25 Merger is driven by priorities of parent companies

11:19 Determining the right moment to buy Sembmarine

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg) and Howie Lim

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties. 

