BT Mark to Market Podcast: Can SATS put the genie back in the bottle?

Synopsis: Listen to Senior Correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Why has the market reacted so negatively to SATS’s proposed acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services and what could the company have done differently? Ben Paul finds out.

02:43 SATS struggling to address anticipation of a big rights issue

07:16 Acquisition would enlarge SATS, and make it more resilient

09:27 Market clearly doubts the assertions about EPS accretion

12:21 Investors unlikely to return until there is more clarity on deal

Produced by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg), Howie Lim and Claressa Monteiro

Edited by: Howie Lim

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party's products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

