BT Mark to Market: Is Manulife US Reit a bargain?

Manulife US Reit is trading at a historical yield of 28 per cent and an appalling 70 per cent discount to its book value. Is it a bargain for investors? Or, is it a value trap? What will it take to resurrect this owner of US office properties? Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.