BT Mark to Market: Is Manulife US Reit a bargain?

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.
Manulife US Reit is trading at a historical yield of 28 per cent and an appalling 70 per cent discount to its book value. Is it a bargain for investors? Or, is it a value trap? What will it take to resurrect this owner of US office properties? Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.
Highlights:
02:31 Recent developments at the Reit could be positive for investors
07:40 Manulife should emulate example of CapitaLand, Mapletree
12:27 Sale of Manulife US Reit can be structured to benefit investors
14:17 Why Manulife US Reit could be a bargain for long term investors
Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:
Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt
Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp
Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN
Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E
Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
---
Discover more BT podcast series:
BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks
WealthBT: https://bt.sg/btwealthbt
PropertyBT: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt
BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcOM
BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus
BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod