BT Mark to Market: Is Manulife US Reit a bargain?

What will it take to resurrect this owner of US office properties? PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK
Updated
20 min ago
Published
20 min ago

Synopsis: Listen to senior correspondent Ben Paul’s analysis and insight on market trends and corporate issues in Singapore in this podcast series based on his weekly column in The Business Times.

Manulife US Reit is trading at a historical yield of 28 per cent and an appalling 70 per cent discount to its book value. Is it a bargain for investors? Or, is it a value trap? What will it take to resurrect this owner of US office properties? Senior correspondent Ben Paul explains.

Highlights: 

02:31 Recent developments at the Reit could be positive for investors

07:40 Manulife should emulate example of CapitaLand, Mapletree

12:27 Sale of Manulife US Reit can be structured to benefit investors

14:17 Why Manulife US Reit could be a bargain for long term investors

Written and hosted by: Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro 

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Follow BT Mark To Market podcasts and rate us at:

Channel: http://bt.sg/btmark2mkt

Apple Podcasts: https://bt.sg/4DJp

Spotify: https://bt.sg/4DJN

Google Podcasts: http://bt.sg/4D2E

Website: http://bt.sg/mark2mkt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.

---

Discover more BT podcast series:

BT Money Hacks: http://bt.sg/btmoneyhacks

WealthBT: https://bt.sg/btwealthbt

PropertyBT: https://bt.sg/btpropertybt

BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/pcOM

BT Market Focus: http://bt.sg/btmktfocus

BT Branded Podcasts: http://bt.sg/brpod

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top