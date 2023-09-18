BT Future of Finance Podcast: How tech will change the future of financial services

SPONSORED

Singaporeans are worried about their finances during these volatile times but there is help at hand as UOB digitalises and deploys A.I. in thoughtful and targeted ways. It’s the Future of Finance and Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal finances at UOB tells us how they’re doing it. 

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.

Highlights:

01:08 Takeaways from consumer sentiment study

03:56 UOB tackles Singaporeans top financial worries

06:34 UOB’s very welcomed digital innovations

09:55 UOB successfully deploys AI

4:25 Safeguards protect digital payments

17:49 Balance between digitalisation and the human touch

Written by: Claressa Monteiro

Hosted by: Howie Lim

With Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal financial services, UOB

Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro

Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh

Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media

Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice. 

