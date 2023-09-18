BT Future of Finance Podcast: How tech will change the future of financial services

Singaporeans are worried about their finances during these volatile times but there is help at hand as UOB digitalises and deploys A.I. in thoughtful and targeted ways. It’s the Future of Finance and Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal finances at UOB tells us how they’re doing it.
Highlights:
01:08 Takeaways from consumer sentiment study
03:56 UOB tackles Singaporeans top financial worries
06:34 UOB’s very welcomed digital innovations
09:55 UOB successfully deploys AI
4:25 Safeguards protect digital payments
17:49 Balance between digitalisation and the human touch
UOB
UOB: Macro Outlook
UOB: Corporate & Institutional Banking
Written by: Claressa Monteiro
Hosted by: Howie Lim
With Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal financial services, UOB
Edited by: Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
Recording engineer: Joann Chai Pei Chieh
Produced by: BT Podcasts, The Business Times, SPH Media
Do note: This podcast is meant to provide general information only. SPH Media accepts no liability for loss arising from any reliance on the podcast or use of third party’s products and services. Please consult professional advisors for independent advice.
