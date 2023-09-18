BT Future of Finance Podcast: How tech will change the future of financial services

Singaporeans are worried about their finances during these volatile times but there is help at hand as UOB digitalises and deploys A.I. in thoughtful and targeted ways. It’s the Future of Finance and Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal finances at UOB tells us how they’re doing it.

Synopsis: The Business Times Branded Podcasts; finely curated, intelligent, thought provoking content for decision-makers. Inspired by the newsroom of your trusted partner.