Big Oil’s sustainability transition: What’s the future for S’pore’s energy sector?

Shell’s decision in June to assess the viability of its plants on Pulau Bukom and Jurong Island says more about the challenges to the global petroleum industry than the future of Asia’s fifth-largest refining hub.

The “strategic review” announced by the London-based energy giant has sparked talk that the company may sell its plants or decommission them if a suitable buyer cannot be found.

Alternatively, the company – which celebrated 130 years in Singapore in 2021 – may decide to repurpose its plants to produce a different slate of products.

