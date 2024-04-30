Beer giant APBS brews up culture of togetherness for its staff

SINGAPORE - Ms Tay Hui Zhi enjoys door-to-door transport to and from work, sparing her the hassle of squeezing onto crowded trains during her daily commute.

The senior supply planner’s employer is Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (Heineken Asia Pacific), or APBS, which arranges for the point-to-point company transport that picks employees up from home and gets them back after their work day ends.

This is one of the ways that the beer giant provides a comfortable and nurturing working environment for its employees.

The company ranked third among the top employers in Singapore, according to the Singapore’s Best Employers 2024 survey, which is a collaboration between The Straits Times and global data firm Statista.

Some of its unconventional workplace amenities include an in-house bar for employees to enjoy its portfolio of beers for free, a full-fledged gym with a yoga studio and a steam room.

Route to consumer head Terence Li said the company has shaped his growth over the past seven years.

“The leadership team invested time and resources to provide insightful guidance on how to turn challenges into learning opportunities, with different stints in various commercial roles in other Heineken companies in Apac (Asia-Pacific),” he said, adding that he values the company’s people-centric culture.