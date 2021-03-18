OCBC ATMs to begin offering facial recognition for transactions

SINGAPORE - OCBC customers simply need to enter their NRIC number and face a camera to check their account balances at the bank's ATMs, starting on Friday (March 19).

OCBC said the new facial biometrics feature for ATMs will eliminate the need to carry around an ATM card, which can be skimmed or stolen.

The ATMs will be able to perform only account balance inquiries using face verification for now.

Two of them, at OCBC Tampines Centre 2 and Taman Jurong Shopping Centre, will offer the service from tomorrow.

Another six will be operating by the end of next week, the bank said on Thursday.

They will be at Pickering Street, OCBC Tampines Centre One, HDB Hub, 103 Yishun Ring Road, a Geylang Road 7-Eleven outlet and the bank's learning and development centre, OCBC Campus.

The face verification feature will be extended for cash withdrawals at all 550 of OCBC's ATMs in Singapore progressively from June, and extended to other ATM transactions including cash deposits, funds transfers to other banks, CashCard top-ups and credit card bill payments from next year.

Account balance inquiries and cash withdrawals are the most used ATM services, making up close to eight in 10 of all ATM transactions performed by OCBC customers.

Since July 2019, customers have been able to scan a QR code on ATMs using the OCBC Pay Anyone app to withdraw cash.

OCBC is tapping Singapore's National Digital Identity infrastructure and Singpass Face Verification technology to securely verify customers for banking transactions at ATMs without cards.

To use the face verification feature, bank customers can select a service they want before entering their NRIC number on the ATM screen. They will be prompted to position their face within a frame on the screen, while a Web-enabled camera scans their face and verifies it in real time against the national biometric database which OCBC's ATM network is digitally linked to.

Once the scan is verified, the customer can proceed with the ATM transaction.

The feature is embedded with security properties to prevent fraud, including liveness-detection technology that blocks the use of photographs, videos, or masks.

OCBC's consumer financial services head Sunny Quek said digital adoption within the bank has grown year on year last year, with more than 40 per cent more customers signed up on PayNow, and PayNow transactions doubling from 2019.

QR code cash withdrawals at OCBC ATMs also grew 88 per cent year on year in 2020.

"While cash is still a key mode of payment in Singapore, the digital overlay to get cash is welcomed by consumers... With many customers already embracing QR cash withdrawals without having to use an ATM card, face verification will add a layer of convenience to more customers as they access our banking touch points," Mr Quek said.

In 2015, OCBC enabled customers to authenticate access to their mobile banking app to access their banking information using one's fingerprints, and subsequently one's face in 2017.

Last July, the bank leveraged the National Digital Identity infrastructure to introduce an alternative digital log in using customers' Singpass to access digital banking services, which eliminated he need for customers to remember multiple access codes and PINs.