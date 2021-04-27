HSBC beats expectations as pre-tax profit rises 79% on recovery from Covid-19 fallout

LONDON (REUTERS) - HSBC Holdings on Tuesday (April 27) reported a 79 per cent rise in first-quarter profit, much better than expected as the Asia-focused lender starts to recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe's biggest bank by assets reported profit before tax was US$5.78 billion (S$7.66 billion) for the three months ended March 30, up from US$3.21 billion a year ago and above an average analyst forecast of US$3.35 billion compiled by the bank.

The bank released US$400 million of provisions for bad debts amid the pandemic.

HSBC said it was continuing negotiations for the sale of its French retail banking business, but no final decision has been taken.

Reuters reported last month that it had entered final negotiations to sell the business, which has 270 branches, to private equity firm Cerberus.