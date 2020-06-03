Great Eastern offering grads, students a start in job market

Great Eastern Holdings is offering vacancies, traineeships and internships to give job seekers, graduates and students opportunities amid the economic and employment uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The insurance company said yesterday that up to 1,000 vacancies will be available to those looking to join its growing agency force.

The company is running a specialised programme this month, named The Lifeproof Academy, to provide support and mentorship to those interested in financial planning as a career.

The programme will also offer complimentary financial planning and self-improvement lessons to help attendees become more financially savvy.

In addition, Great Eastern is offering over 200 traineeship positions of up to 12 months, under the Government's SGUnited Traineeships Programme. These will be available to graduates from the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics, universities and other private institutions.

Trainees will pick up skills and experience under one of three tracks: digital and technology, business, and corporate and governance.

They will be supported by structured on-the-job training, virtual coaching and comprehensive e-learning programmes, said Great Eastern, which is the insurance arm of OCBC Bank.

It added that it will continue its corporate management associate programme for university graduates.

Meanwhile, over 100 internship placements are available to students from institutes of higher learning. These internships will provide insights into the insurance industry and operations, and prepare students for the workforce.

Great Eastern group chief executive Khor Hock Seng said the company hopes to kick-start the careers of those interested in financial planning and insurance.

"(These people) in turn will be able to contribute to the wider economy in the future, especially as current circumstances caused by Covid-19 could last well beyond the year," he added.

More than 1,000 organisations have stepped forward to offer more than 11,000 traineeships under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

The initiative was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his speech on the third supplementary Budget, dubbed the Fortitude Budget, last month.

The programme allows graduates to acquire industry-relevant experience, develop skills and expand their professional network, giving them a firmer foothold in the job market once the economy recovers.

