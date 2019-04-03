Cross-border mega deals 'almost disappeared' in Q1 as global activity slumps: Report

SINGAPORE - A global slowdown in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first quarter of 2019 was precipitated by great market volatility, US-China tensions, Brexit anxiety and strengthening economic headwinds, deal intelligence service Mergermarket said in a report on Wednesday (April 3).

Globally, the value of M&A deals dropped 15 per cent to US$801.5 billion for the first quarter of 2019, from US$943.5 billion for the year-ago quarter. The number of deals fell 30 per cent to 3,558 from 5,085 previously.

"Large cross-border deals, which propelled M&A activity in the past five years, have almost disappeared," said the report.

Only one - Newmont's acquisition of Canada-based Goldcorp for US$12.8 billion - was a cross-border mega deal. And all but two - the Newmont deal and Saudi Aramco's acquisition of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) for US$70.4 billion - were the result of US-based companies taking out competitors in their home market.

Total cross border M&A accounted for 30.8 per cent or US$246.9 billion of global M&A in the first quarter, compared with 38 to 40 per cent on average between 2015 and 2018.

The report added that outbound M&A from China and Hong Kong was "particularly subdued", reaching US$12.1 billion over 56 deals in the first quarter, its lowest level since the third quarter of 2014.

In Europe, only 17 deals totalling US$2.3 billion were struck by acquirers from China and Hong Kong, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2013.

The largest deal this year thus far is Bristol-Myers Squibb's US$89.5 billion bid for Celgene. Mergermarket said this shows a continued demand for "transformative deals in the pharmaceutical, medical and biotech sector".

In the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, M&A activity "nosedived" for the first three months of 2019 to 666 deals worth US$119.9 billion and dealmaking dipped to its lowest point in value since the first quarter of 2014. This comes amid economic headwinds and the unresolved US-China trade war.

Industrial and chemicals remained the busiest sector for M&A in both value and volume in Asia totalling US$21.5 billion across 132 deals, an 11.3 per cent drop in value compared to last year. Private equity firms saw buyouts drop to 66 deals worth US$8.7 billion, the lowest since the first quarter of 2013.

Despite the first-quarter slowdown, Mergermarket sounded optimistic going forward.

"With pockets of consolidation in some particularly hot sectors, vigorous private equity activity and a healthy domestic deal flow in the US should give hope to dealmakers for the rest of 2019," said Beranger Guille, global editorial analytics director at Mergermarket.