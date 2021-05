SINGAPORE - Credit card debt is not necessarily a bad thing as it can help people achieve their financial goals if managed prudently, said experts.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, head of group personal financial services at UOB, noted that consumers can enjoy benefits like cashback, rewards and discounts by spending carefully and within their means. "It can also help you build a credit score that is used to assess loan applications for major purchases such as cars or property," she said.