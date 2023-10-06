From AI to blockchain technology: How this bank is helping firms scale up internationally

HSBC Singapore received three awards at the Asiamoney Banking Awards 2023, including being named “Best Bank for Digital Solutions” for the first time in recognition of its commitment to help clients run their businesses and manage their wealth better using technology.

The two other awards are – Singapore’s “Best International Bank” and “Best Corporate Bank”. The bank received the former for the second year running in recognition of its extensive global network, while it was awarded the latter for the first time, a nod to its suite of offerings to firms, including in the areas of debt capital markets, loan syndication, equity markets and transaction banking.

“These accolades are a testament to the great progress we’ve made to be the international bank of choice in Singapore and across Asean,” says HSBC Singapore’s Chief Executive Officer Wong Kee Joo. “It also showcases our strong digital capabilities and focus on technology and innovation to support our customers and the new economy.”

Asiamoney, the financial publication that organises the annual awards, points out that HSBC’s strong revenues and profits in Singapore showcases its strength across business segments.