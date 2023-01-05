Asia stocks hit 4-month high on reopening of Chinese economy

SINGAPORE – Asian shares rose on Thursday on investor hopes of China’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic, while the US dollar stayed under pressure even as the United States Federal Reserve had a warning against market bets on interest rate cuts in 2023.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent to touch a four-month high in morning trade.

Japan’s Nikkei ended the morning session up 0.34 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged 1.54 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was up 1.54 per cent at 11.40am local time.

China has abruptly dropped ultra-strict curbs on travel and activity, unleashing the virus on the nation’s 1.4 billion people. Many funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, but investors hope that once the infection waves pass, life and spending can return to normal, and they are looking beyond the most immediate difficulties.

“China reopening has a big impact... worldwide,” said Ms Joanne Goh, an investment strategist at DBS Bank in Singapore, since it not only spurs tourism and consumption but can ease some of the supply-chain crunches seen during 2022.

“There will be hiccups on the way,” Ms Goh said, during an outlook presentation to reporters. “We give it six months adjusting to the process. But we don’t think it’s reversible.”

China’s central bank also said overnight it will step up financing support to spur domestic consumption and key investment projects and support a stable real estate market.

E-commerce and consumer stocks were among the biggest gainers in Hong Kong, lifting the Hang Seng 2 per cent to a six-month high, while reopening hopes have driven China’s renminbi to four-month highs and supported regional stocks and currencies.

The renminbi rose about 0.2 per cent to 6.8750 per dollar on Thursday.

China has partially eased an unofficial ban on Australian coal imports, and the Australian dollar made a three-week high overnight just below US$0.69. It last bought US$0.6833.

Oil sounded the loudest note of caution, falling sharply overnight on worries that the near-term outlook is precarious in China and that a global slowdown will hurt demand.

Brent crude futures steadied at US$78.42 a barrel on Thursday after dropping 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.