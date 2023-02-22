Airlines turn market darlings after Covid-19 forced financial clean-up

SYDNEY - Unloved during the Covid-19 pandemic as their businesses were incapacitated almost overnight, airlines that cut back to survive the crisis are now blowing through profit forecasts and luring back investors.

Virgin Australia, so financially frail when Covid-19 hit in 2020 that it folded in weeks, has undergone a remarkable transformation under new owner Bain Capital.

Free of much of its debt after exiting administration and with a scaled down fleet, the airline is making money for the first time in years. It plans to relist in Sydney, possibly in 2023.

These freshly – and forcibly – streamlined carriers are capitalising on a surge in travel since virus restrictions fell away.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation expects passenger demand to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels on most routes this quarter, and then to about 3 per cent higher than 2019 levels by the end of 2023.

“Aviation is investible again,” said Ms Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney. “Asian airlines are going to go through the roof.”

A Bloomberg gauge of 29 airlines from around the world has climbed almost 30 per cent since the end of September.

The reopening of China, the largest outbound travel market before the pandemic, should drive a fresh traffic rebound in and out of favoured destinations like the United States, Japan and Singapore.

In Hong Kong, hammered by China’s shutdown, Cathay Pacific Airways will in 2023 make its first profit since 2019, according to analyst forecasts.

It is an extraordinary turnaround for an industry that suffered losses approaching US$200 billion (S$268 billion) over the past three years.

Tens of thousands of pilots, flight crew, ground workers and back office staff lost their jobs, while facilities in Californian and central Australian deserts filled up with unwanted aircraft.

Carriers will generate profits of US$4.7 billion in 2023, according to the International Air Transport Association.

While that is a fraction of the US$26.4 billion airlines made in 2019, key financial ratios indicate the industry is on its soundest footing in years.

The ability to repay debt using earnings, for example, is back to pre-pandemic levels and will strengthen through 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That means airlines are more able to weather periodic demand shocks, like the one that undid Virgin Australia, and less likely to default.

“Considering the doom and gloom forecast during the pandemic, the industry is doing quite well,” said Dr Volodymyr Bilotkach, associate professor in aviation management at Indiana’s Purdue University and author of the book The Economics of Airlines. “Following crises, some airlines emerge in better shape than before.”

The rejuvenation has not been uniform. Norway’s Flyr in February filed for bankruptcy less than two years after starting flying. Days earlier, British low-cost carrier Flybe ceased operations after collapsing into administration.

The failures are more closely aligned with billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s assessment of the industry more than a decade ago.

“The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money,” the Berkshire Hathaway chairman wrote in an annual investor letter. “Think airlines.”