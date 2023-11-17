AI can boost productivity, but regulation is key: Experts

SINGAPORE – Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology can boost productivity and enhance efficiency in areas such as fintech and healthcare but industry experts warn that more regulation is needed.

Their concerns centre on its unpredictability and potential bias, sparking the need for more rules to curb irresponsible use.

Mr Thomas Dohmke, chief executive officer of software development company Github, told the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) on Thursday that Harvard University research found that workers using generative AI ChatGPT are 40 per cent more productive than those who don’t.

He added that AI tools are expected to boost the global economy by US$9.5 trillion (S$12.84 trillion) by 2030, noting: “Countries and organisations that figure out how to use AI with reduced risk will exist in a different spectrum of activity, and those who don’t will fall behind.”

Mr Aman Thind, executive vice president and global chief architect of asset servicing firm State Street, told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the SFF that AI can help process large amounts of data in fintech applications.

It can, for example, be trained to detect fraud in cross-border payments by analysing specific patterns and behaviours over time.

Generative AI, a subset of AI that focuses on content creation, can also access the latest market data and shape investment decisions, Mr Thind said.

He cited how the first iteration of generative AI tool ChatGPT exhibited biases around religion and politics, noting that there can be an element of unpredictability in AI resulting from human bias.

Mr Irfan Ahmad, State Street’s head of digital commercialisation for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, added: “A machine [like AI] needs input and a programmer, who is human. Humans are innately fallible – the fallibility goes into the AI’s code and then the bias gets reaffirmed.

“As an industry, we need to make sure that we try and put guardrails in place to ensure that when we do create these models, they take into consideration the biases and remove them systematically ahead of providing the insights for users.”

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a risk framework for the responsible use of generative AI on Wednesday.

The framework is part of the first phase of Project MindForge, which aims to enable financial institutions here to use generative AI.

It was developed by the MAS in collaboration with a consortium of banks and private tech companies such as DBS and Microsoft and identified seven risk areas such as accountability and governance, monitoring and stability, as well as legal and regulatory.

The consortium will also look at the use of generative AI in areas such as compliance management and identifying financial risks.

It will then conduct experiments to explore the use of generative AI in areas such as anti-money laundering, sustainability and cybersecurity.