3-year tech plan to boost logistics sector

The logistics sector is stepping on the gas in adopting technology with a three-year plan outlining ways for various stakeholders to digitalise their processes and collaborate with each other.

The industry-led road map, developed by the Singapore Logistics Association (SLA), was announced yesterday by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon at the Singapore Logistics Forum 2018.

Under the plan, platforms will be established to showcase innovative technology and digital applications in logistics.

It also involves piloting proof-of-concept projects through the Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain Management @Republic Polytechnic and other partners, as well as driving the adoption of automation.

The SLA will work with the Logistics Alliance, a six-member industry group, on these initiatives.

Besides technology adoption, the road map focuses on areas such as attracting talent, strengthening collaborations between companies, internationalisation and providing support and advice to firms.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC), Zallsoon Information Technology (Wuhan Co Ltd), Global eTrade Services (GeTS), PIL Logistics, YCH Group and Warehouse Logistics Net Asia (WLNA).

Under the agreement, PIL Logistics, YCH Group and WLNA will provide their integrated supply chain solutions such as shipping, freight-forwarding and warehousing to support the trade flows on CIC's global B2B e-trading platform for commodities.

CIC, which operates the same name first-of-its-kind platform in Singapore, is a recent joint venture between China-based Zall Group, Singapore Exchange and GeTS.

The Logistics Alliance, supported by Enterprise Singapore, comprises the Container Depot and Logistics Association (Singapore), the SLA, the Singapore Transport Association, SAAA@Singapore and Republic Polytechnic's Centre of Innovation for Supply Chain Management.