Whereabouts of Russia's Navalny still unknown: Ally

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo
Updated
55 min ago
Published
59 min ago

MOSCOW - Officials from Russia's prison authority told a court on Friday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was no longer in the penal colony where he had been serving his sentence but they did not explain where he had gone, an ally said.

Lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi wrote on the X social network that it has been 10 days since those close to the politician lost track of his whereabouts.

Another Navalny ally, Kira Yarmysh, cited the authorities as saying Navalny had left the penal colony on Dec. 11. REUTERS

