VP Harris says US working to confirm Navalny death, sign of Putin's brutality

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 09:58 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 09:53 PM

MUNICH - Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States is working to confirm the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, adding that it would be a further sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutality. REUTERS

