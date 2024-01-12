US imposes sanctions over transfer of North Korean ballistic missiles to Russia

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual involved in the transfer and testing of North Korea's ballistic missiles for Russia's use against Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"We will not hesitate to take further actions," Blinken said in a statement.

A joint statement by the United States and its partners on Tuesday condemned arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, including what it termed as Russia's procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles and Moscow's use of those against Ukraine on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2. REUTERS