US diplomat Lu urges Pakistan to probe election, possibly re-run some votes

FILE PHOTO: Election workers register voters at a polling station in a school during a general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Gabrielle Fonseca Johnson/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), chant slogans as they gather during a protest demanding free and fair results of the elections, outside the provincial election commission office in Karachi, Pakistan February 17, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administers the oath of the office of the President of Pakistan to Asif Ali Zardari, while Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's outgoing President Arif Alvi attend the event, at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad, Pakistan March 10, 2024. Press Information Department (PID)/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
Mar 21, 2024, 09:08 AM
Published
Mar 21, 2024, 09:08 AM

WASHINGTON - A U.S. diplomat urged Pakistan on Wednesday to investigate reported irregularities with last month's general election and re-run the vote in affected constituencies if it found credible evidence of interference.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan, should it find that these irregularities are substantiated, should re-run elections (in constituencies) where there has been interference," Donald Lu, the State Department's top official for South and Central Asia, told a congressional panel.

Pakistan's election was marred by arrests and violence ahead of the early-February vote, an internet shutdown on election day and unusually delayed results leading to accusations that the vote was rigged. Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister on March 4, heading a coalition that received fewer votes than candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We have never used the term 'free and fair' in the characterization of this election," Lu testified to a subcommittee of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee examining Pakistan's democracy and its relations with the U.S.

"We have expressed serious concerns about the pre-election environment: violence that occurred - terrorism and political violence," he said. "We have expressed concern about the failure to register individual candidates and political parties, the mass arrests of those in opposition, the shutdown of internet, and censorship and pressure placed on journalists."

Britain and the European Union have also expressed concern about reported irregularities and urged a probe. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about violence and the suspension of mobile communications services.

Responding to questions, Lu denied allegations by Khan that he had interfered in Khan's 2022 removal from power

"These allegations, this conspiracy theory, is a lie. It is a complete falsehood," Lu said, as some members of the audience shouted protests at his denial. Lu said he had faced threats over the allegations.

Khan was ousted after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military, which denies meddling in politics. He alleged the U.S. and Pakistan's military played a role in his ouster through a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Multiple legal cases were brought against Khan after he was ousted, which disqualified him as a candidate in February's election and sentenced him to long prison terms. He denies wrongdoing and remains in jail. REUTERS

