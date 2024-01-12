Understanding Bangladesh’s poll in a wider Asian context

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, Ravi speaks with the respected journalist and geopolitics expert Dr Sanjaya Baru.
They discuss the recent election in Bangladesh, the country’s perceived democratic backsliding, and its economic performance under Prime Minister Hasina Wajed. They also talk about what it means for the wider Asian neighbourhood.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:25: ‘Exit clause’ needed for long-serving leaders
4:12: A question of legitimacy
7:00: The Bangladesh paradox
9:35: Balancing India and China
12:40 The Eastern India factor
14:10 What’s the military up to?
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
---
---
---
