Umno chief calls for merger with PAS

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for his party and long-time rival Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) to merge, saying it was a mistake "to fight each other".

The radical move reflects how far Malaysia's once-dominant party Umno has fallen just six months after the May general election that toppled it from power.

Umno and PAS share a bitter history, including PAS calling its rival "infidel" for working with non-Muslim parties.

A demoralised Umno today has been hit by lawmaker defections and faces a shortage of funds.

Zahid made the merger call at a meeting with PAS leaders, including its president Abdul Hadi Awang. In his speech after Zahid spoke, Datuk Seri Hadi did not respond to the merger offer.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS