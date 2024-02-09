UAE says mediation efforts led to Russia, Ukraine swop of 100 prisoners each

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swop, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 8, 2024. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates said it succeeded in mediating the release of 100 Russian prisoners of war in exchange for 100 war prisoners from the Ukrainian side.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, noted the UAE's "humanitarian mediation", as did Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian body overseeing exchanges of POWs.

The UAE's foreign ministry said it is the third mediation effort between Russia and Ukraine this year adding that it is calling for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation, state news agency WAM reported. REUTERS

