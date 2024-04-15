Turkey tells US it is worried about escalation of Middle East crisis, Turkish source says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the day of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo
Updated
Apr 15, 2024, 01:02 AM
Published
Apr 15, 2024, 12:56 AM

ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Sunday that Ankara was worried about the potential spread and escalation of the crisis in the Middle East after Iran's attacks on Israel, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Fidan told Blinken that the root cause of the crisis in the region was the war in Gaza, and that an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access of humanitarian aid was needed in the enclave, the source said.

Fidan also urged countries with influence over Israel to send the "correct messages" to prevent further escalating regional tensions, the source added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top