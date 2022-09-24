Turbulence in the Taiwan Strait: Tensions between the US, China and Taiwan escalate

Despite cross-strait tensions running at their highest in decades, Taiwanese retiree Lin Huei-chen is not worried about an imminent war.

"I was nervous about the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft flying near Taiwan two years ago, but their 'trips' have become so regular that I think China's bark is probably worse than its bite," said the 64-year-old, referring to the recent spike in Chinese military activity near Taiwan.

With extended family living in the United States, she briefly considered the possibility of moving there with her husband in the event of a Chinese attack.

