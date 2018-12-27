Tsunami relief efforts hampered by heavy rain

Indonesian rescuers battled torrential rain yesterday to deliver aid and evacuate stranded villagers hit by last Saturday's tsunami in Banten province, as thousands prayed at mass graves to commemorate another killer wave that claimed thousands of lives 14 years ago in Aceh.

More than 400 people have been killed and over 20,000 displaced by the volcano-triggered tsunami last Saturday.

Fears remain that continued eruptions of the Anak Krakatau volcano could set off another large wave, and villagers in areas surrounding the Sunda Strait were warned to stay vigilant and keep at least 500m away from the beach.

