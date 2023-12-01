Letter from the Bureau Podcast

Thailand looks to the stars in bid to woo tourists

Pak Chong Astronomical Club members gather to observe cosmic phenomena such as meteor showers or solar eclipses. These events are also open to the public. PHOTO: ST FILE
Li Xueying
Foreign Editor
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe, about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises. 

Thailand’s location near the equator means that one can catch a glimpse of both northern and southern constellations, along with planets, nebulae and galaxies.

Across Thailand, interest in stargazing has soared, with people extending their trips with jaunts into the countryside where dark skies offer a backdrop for their stars.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand says more than 10,000 people have participated in its stargazing events since January 2022. It expects half a million visitors, locals and foreigners alike, to its six observatories across Thailand in 2023.

In this episode, ST’s foreign editor Li Xueying chats with ST’s Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei about “dark sky” tourism.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:55 Stargazing trend: Tan Tam Mei recounts her trip and experience in the town of Pak Chong, a 2.5-hour car ride from Bangkok

4:55 What kind of tourists is Thailand hoping to attract with these new “astro tourism” activities? Stimulating domestic tourism for now first

7:30 Post-pandemic tourism strategies besides the “sand, sun, shopping” model: Thailand’s attempts to pursue new markets

12:57 Tam Mei on the local community’s passion for astronomy and astrophotography in Pak Chong

Read Tan Tam Mei’s article here: https://str.sg/ifSZ

Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Follow Letter From The Bureau Podcast every first Friday of the month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR 

Follow Li Xueying on X: https://str.sg/ip4x

Read Tan Tam Mei’s articles: https://str.sg/ifku 

Read ST’s Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3 

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top