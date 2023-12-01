Thailand looks to the stars in bid to woo tourists

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times chats with ST’s correspondents in the Asia-Pacific, the US and Europe, about life as it goes on, amid the screaming headlines and bubbling crises.
Thailand’s location near the equator means that one can catch a glimpse of both northern and southern constellations, along with planets, nebulae and galaxies.
Across Thailand, interest in stargazing has soared, with people extending their trips with jaunts into the countryside where dark skies offer a backdrop for their stars.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand says more than 10,000 people have participated in its stargazing events since January 2022. It expects half a million visitors, locals and foreigners alike, to its six observatories across Thailand in 2023.
In this episode, ST’s foreign editor Li Xueying chats with ST’s Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei about “dark sky” tourism.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:55 Stargazing trend: Tan Tam Mei recounts her trip and experience in the town of Pak Chong, a 2.5-hour car ride from Bangkok
4:55 What kind of tourists is Thailand hoping to attract with these new “astro tourism” activities? Stimulating domestic tourism for now first
7:30 Post-pandemic tourism strategies besides the “sand, sun, shopping” model: Thailand’s attempts to pursue new markets
12:57 Tam Mei on the local community’s passion for astronomy and astrophotography in Pak Chong
Read Tan Tam Mei’s article here: https://str.sg/ifSZ
Produced by: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Follow Letter From The Bureau Podcast every first Friday of the month here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR
Follow Li Xueying on X: https://str.sg/ip4x
Read Tan Tam Mei’s articles: https://str.sg/ifku
Read ST’s Letters From The Bureau: https://str.sg/3xRd
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i4Y3
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!