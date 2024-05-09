Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from Golan Heights towards Damascus outskirts

Updated
May 09, 2024, 01:09 PM
Published
May 09, 2024, 01:06 PM

DUBAI - Syrian air defences on Thursday shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards Damascus' outskirts targeting a building in the countryside, Syria's defence ministry said.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian armed group Hamas on Israeli territory.

On April 1, an Israeli strike targeted the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus, killing a senior commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps as well as other military officers, triggering Iran’s first direct attack onto Israeli territory.

Israel has also been trading fire across its northern border with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top