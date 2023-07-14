Speaking of Asia Podcast: ‘Closet Nehru’ Modi has played Indian foreign policy well

The Modi-Biden summit produced many startling results, including the likely sale and transfer of frontline jet engine technology to India, the stationing of officers from each nation in each other’s military commands, and close cooperation in science and technology.

During the visit, Mr Modi also became a rare global leader to be given the honour of delivering an address to the combined houses of US Congress for a second time. The first was in June 2016.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 Highlights of the Modi-Biden summit

7:00 Concern about India’s handling of minorities

12:00 Are US and India in a quasi-alliance?

14:20 Russia-India ties will endure

17:00 Modi has played foreign policy well

20:30 Outlook for Sino Indian ties

23:30 How Asean should view US-India ties

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

