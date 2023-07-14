Speaking of Asia Podcast: ‘Closet Nehru’ Modi has played Indian foreign policy well

U.S. President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 23, 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Updated
31 min ago
Published
33 min ago

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor & Senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distills his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, which focuses on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent summit with US President Joe Biden, he chats with Dr Sanjaya Baru, the eminent Indian geo-economist, and commentator who was Media Adviser to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Modi-Biden summit produced many startling results, including the likely sale and transfer of frontline jet engine technology to India, the stationing of officers from each nation in each other’s military commands, and close cooperation in science and technology.

During the visit, Mr Modi also became a rare global leader to be given the honour of delivering an address to the combined houses of US Congress for a second time. The first was in June 2016.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 Highlights of the Modi-Biden summit

7:00 Concern about India’s handling of minorities

12:00 Are US and India in a quasi-alliance?

14:20 Russia-India ties will endure

17:00 Modi has played foreign policy well

20:30 Outlook for Sino Indian ties

23:30 How Asean should view US-India ties

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

---

---

---

