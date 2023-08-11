Speaking of Asia Podcast: Asia without Shinzo Abe

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor & Senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this podcast, which comes a year after the assassination of Mr Shinzo Abe, he discusses the impact that Mr Abe left on his country and the wider region. with Professor Tomohiko Taniguchi of Keio University, who was special adviser to Prime Minister Abe’s Cabinet.