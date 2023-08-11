Speaking of Asia Podcast: Asia without Shinzo Abe

Synopsis: Every second Friday of the month, join The Straits Times’ associate editor & Senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this podcast, which comes a year after the assassination of Mr Shinzo Abe, he discusses the impact that Mr Abe left on his country and the wider region. with Professor Tomohiko Taniguchi of Keio University, who was special adviser to Prime Minister Abe’s Cabinet.
Prof Taniguchi was also Mr Abe’s foreign policy speechwriter for a full 90 months.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:10 “I feel Abe is still alive”; On the father of ‘Indo Pacific’, Quad
7:16 How Abe wooed South-east Asia
9:15 “Xi Jinping would not have joined the Communist Party of USA”
13:24 Childless Abe gave hope to young Japanese
16:40 His most significant speeches: India, Australia, US
18:00 Soft corner for India; “Abe and Modi were soul-mates”; could Japan backtrack on Abe’s initiatives?
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani
Follow Speaking Of Asia Podcast every second Friday of the month on our Asian Insider Podcast channel here:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!