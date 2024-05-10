South Korea's foreign minister to visit China next week

SEOUL - South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will visit China between Monday and Tuesday next week at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday.

It will be Cho's first trip to Beijing since taking up his post and marks the first visit by a South Korean foreign minister in more than six years.

The two will discuss issues ranging from bilateral relations to a trilateral meeting with Japan and the situation on the Korean peninsula, the ministry said in a statement.

Cho will also meet South Korean business leaders and exchange views on how to boost economic exchange between the two countries. REUTERS

