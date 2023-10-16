South Korea to hold largest defence show in bid to boost global sales

SEONGNAM, South Korea - South Korea will kick off its largest-ever defence exhibition this week, as the country seeks to turbocharge its arms sales and showcase a rare appearance by a US nuclear-capable bomber.

The biennial Seoul International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition (ADEX) opens its doors on Tuesday, with organisers saying there will be more companies than ever and an unprecedented flyby from a US B-52 bomber, which will make a rare landing at an airbase elsewhere on the peninsula.

The show in 2023 is designed to help South Korea to reach its goal of becoming the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter, Mr Lee Jong-ho, chief of the organising office, told a briefing on Monday.

More than 450 senior defence officials from 54 countries are expected to attend, along with hundreds of thousands of other professionals and members of the public, he said.

"This is an opportunity for Korea's defence industry to draw international attention and take a giant leap forward," Mr Lee said.

The Korean government has set a goal of reaching US$20 billion (S$27 billion) in defence exports in 2023, after sealing a record US$17.3 billion in arms sales in 2022, including huge deals with Poland for tanks, howitzers, warplanes, and rockets.

South Korea has been roughly ninth in the world for defence exports in recent years, but President Yoon Suk-yeol has called for it to improve.

At a South Korean military airbase south of Seoul on Monday, exhibitors made final preparations as participants in early events wandered among South Korean and US military vehicles and warplanes on the tarmac, including advanced American stealth F-22 and F-35 aircraft.

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of South Korea’s alliance with the United States, the show will feature a larger than usual display of American military power, including the B-52 flight said US Air Force Colonel Charles Cameron.